Welsh voters will take to the polls for the General Election with every constituency boundary in Wales but one changing and some of them having new names.

The number of Welsh MPs is being cut from 40 to 32 following a boundary review last summer.

The Boundary Commission for Wales reviewed the constituency boundaries, meaning several Welsh seats will vanish in their current form.

It all follows an earlier UK Government decision to ensure each constituency has a similar number of voters in it - between 69,724 and 77,062.

Because of that Wales will lose eight seats, as the country has some of the smallest constituencies in the UK.

Reviews have taken place in each of the four nations.

The boundaries of nearly all existing Welsh constituencies will be altered, with the exception of Ynys Môn, which has "protected status" and will have no changes to the island of Anglesey seat's name or boundaries.

Here are the new constituency names and boundaries for MP seats in Wales:

1. Aberafan Maesteg

Aberafan Maesteg joins together parts of four previous constituencies: Neath, Aberavon, Ogmore and Bridgend.

2. Alyn and Deeside

Alyn and Deeside has its area enlarged.

3. Bangor Aberconwy

Bangor Aberconwy joins together parts of three previous constituencies: Arfon, Aberconwy and Clwyd West.

4. Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney joins together parts of four previous constituencies: Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, Blaenau Gwent, Islwyn and Caerphilly. The bulk of the population for the new seat comes from the former Blaenau Gwent seat.

5. Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe is renamed from Brecon and Radnorshire and has its area enlarged.

6. Bridgend

Bridgend joins together parts of two previous constituencies - Bridgend and Ogmore - with the bulk of the population coming from the former Bridgend seat.

7. Caerfyrddin

Caerfyrddin joins together parts of two former constituencies: Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, and Carmarthen East and Dinefwr.

8. Caerphilly

Caerphilly joins together parts of two former constituencies - Caerphilly and Islwyn - with the bulk of the population coming from the current Caerphilly seat.

9. Cardiff East

Cardiff East joins together parts of two former constituencies: Cardiff Central, and Cardiff South and Penarth.

10. Cardiff North

Cardiff North has its area enlarged, taking in some of the former Pontypridd seat.

11. Cardiff South and Penarth

Cardiff South and Penarth joins together parts of three former constituencies, with the bulk of the population coming from the former Cardiff South and Penarth seat.

12. Cardiff West

Cardiff West has its area enlarged, taking in some of the Pontypridd constituency.

13. Ceredigion Preseli

Ceredigion Preseli joins together parts of two former constituencies: Preseli Pembrokeshire, and Ceredigion.

14. Clwyd East

Clwyd East joins together parts of four former constituencies: Clwyd West, Vale of Clwyd, Clwyd South and Delyn.

15. Clwyd North

Clwyd North joins together parts of two former constituencies: Clwyd West and Vale of Clwyd.

16. Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Dwyfor Meirionnydd joins together parts of three former constituencies: Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Arfon and Clwyd South.

17. Gower

Gower joins together parts of three former constituencies, with the bulk of the population coming from the former Gower seat.

18. Llanelli

Llanelli has its area enlarged to also take in some of the former Carmarthen East and Dinefwr seat.

19. Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare

Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare joins together parts of two current constituencies - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, and Cynon Valley -with a very small part of the former Brecon and Radnorshire seat.

20. Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Mid and South Pembrokeshire joins together parts of two former constituencies: Preseli Pembrokeshire, and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

21. Monmouthshire

The bulk of the population will come from the former Monmouth seat, taking in some of the former Newport East seat.

22. Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

The new Montgomeryshire boundary covers the former Montgomeryshire seat as well as some of the former Clwyd South seat.

23. Neath and Swansea East

The new Neath and Swansea East seat will take in much of the former Neath boundary and parts of what were Gower, Swansea East and Aberavon.

24. Newport East

The new Newport East boundary will take in much of the previous one, and some of the former Newport West boundary.

25. Newport West and Islwyn

Newport West and Islwyn joins together much of what were the separate seats of the same names.

26. Pontypridd

The new Pontypridd boundary takes in parts of what were the Pontypridd, Cynon Valley and Ogmore boundaries.

27. Rhondda and Ogmore

Rhondda and Ogmore takes in what was the Rhondda seat, as well as some of Ogmore and Pontypridd.

28. Swansea West

The new Swansea West boundary takes in parts of the former Swansea East and Swansea West boundaries.

29. Torfaen

Torfaen has its area slightly enlarged, taking in a small part of the former Monmouth seat.

30. Vale of Glamorgan

The Vale of Glamorgan has had its boundary reduced slightly.

31. Wrexham

Wrexham takes in the former seat boundary of Wrexham, also taking in some of the previous Clwyd South seat.

32. Ynys Môn

Ynys Môn's boundary remains unchanged.

You can find out more and view how your seat will be changing here:https://commonslibrary. parliament.uk/boundary-review- 2023-which-seats-will-change/