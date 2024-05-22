Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson has named her squad for the upcoming Women's Euro qualifying double-header against Ukraine.

Wilkinson has not named a new captain as successor to Sophie Ingle, who stood down from the role earlier this year after nine years.

The ex-Canada international, who succeeded Gemma Grainger in February, has named a 26-player squad for the matches against Ukraine, at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday, 31 May, and in Poland on Tuesday, 4 May.

Wales began their campaign, after which they aim to qualify for a first major women's football tournament, with a 4-0 win over Croatia and a 6-0 victory over Kosovo.

An almost full-strength squad has been named, with Bristol City midfielder Carrie Jones and Manchester United goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel returning after missing out in April due to injury, but Elise Hughes is absent after suffering an ACL injury while on Crystal Palace duty.

Four uncapped players have been selected: Poppy Soper, Ellen Jones, Olivia Francis and Tianna Teisar.

Wales: Olivia Clark (Bristol City), Laura O’Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Safia Middleton-Patel (Watford, on loan from Manchester United), Poppy Soper (Ipswich Town, on loan from Charlton Athletic), Rhiannon Roberts (Real Betis), Charlie Estcourt (Reading), Josie Green (Leicester City), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans (Manchester United), Mayzee Davies (Manchester United), Lily Woodham (Seattle Reign), Ella Powell (Bristol City), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Alice Griffiths (Southampton), Angharad James (Seattle Reign), Lois Joel (London City Lionesses), Rachel Rowe (Rangers), Carrie Jones (Bristol City), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Ellen Jones (Sunderland), Kayleigh Barton (Charlton Athletic), Mary McAteer (Sunderland), Olivia Francis (Manchester United), Tianna Teisar (Cardiff City Ladies, on loan from Bristol City).

