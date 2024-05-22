Wales' political party leaders draw battle lines for upcoming General Election

Wales' political party leaders have each come out fighting as they back their respective parties for the upcoming General Election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ended General Election speculation on Wednesday, 22 May, saying voters will go to the polls on 4 July.

Labour leader Vaughan Gething said people across Wales are calling for a change of UK Government, while Senedd opposition leader Andrew RT Davies, of the Welsh Conservatives, claimed Labour are unfit to run Wales and therefore unfit to run the rest of the UK. Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth backed his party to take the fight to the "London parties" to demand fairness for Wales.

The election is the first since a major boundary review, which will cut the number of MPs in Wales from 40 to 32.

All seats will see their boundaries change, with the exception of Ynys Môn.

At the last General Election, Labour won most MP seats in Wales with 22, with the Conservatives earning their largest haul since the Thatcher years, with eight seats.

Led by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the party won seats in traditional Labour areas in the north-east of Wales and Bridgend.

Plaid Cymru, meanwhile, held four seats.

Mr Gething said on social media: "Rishi Sunak has finally come to the same conclusion as the rest of the country: a General Election is needed now.

"People across Wales are calling out for a change of government, an end to Tory chaos and two Labour governments working together - for Wales and Britain."

Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservatives leader in the Senedd, said Labour's record in Wales stands as a "stark warning" to the rest of the UK.

He said: "We have a Labour first minister mired in controversy for taking dirty money, for ideologically motivated 20mph speed limits, and for his out of touch plans to spend £120million on 36 more politicians.

"Thanks to Labour, Wales has the longest NHS waiting lists in the UK, the lowest employment in the UK, and the worst educational standards in the UK.

"The Welsh Conservatives will take the message to the country that our economic plan is working, and because Labour cannot be trusted to run Wales, they cannot be trusted to run our United Kingdom."

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said only a vote for Plaid Cymru will put Wales' best interests first.

He said: "We are ready to take this fight to the London parties to demand the fairness that Wales both needs and deserves.

"The Tories have crashed the economy and hard-working people are still paying the price of high bills.

"Labour, on the other hand, just take Wales for granted. None of the London parties will put Wales first.

"Only Plaid Cymru will demand fairness for Wales - a fairer funding deal so we can invest in our economy, NHS and schools; the billions owed to us in rail cash so we can connect our communities north to south; and the powers over our natural resources so we can build an economy fit for the future by creating well-paid green jobs.

"In Plaid Cymru, you have candidates rooted in their communities. Strong local champions who’ll be Wales’s voice in Westminster – not Westminster’s voice in Wales. And more Plaid Cymru MPs means more voices shouting for Wales."