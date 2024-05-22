Ever since Netflix released series three of its hit television series Bridgerton, Regency romance seems to be the talk of 'the ton'.

The hit TV show, based on a series of books by author Julia Quinn, released the first part of its highly anticipated third series this month, with part two set to be released in June.

But, eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a familiar face in amongst the lavish costumes and elegant ballrooms.

Caerleon-born actor Banita Sandhu has stepped from the world of Bollywood films into the realm of Bridgerton, as one of the newest additions to the star-studded cast.

Speaking to ITV Wales' Backstage about her time on the set, she said: "It was an incredible experience. One thing you don't realise is just how incredible the production is.

"The costume department, the make up department, I just learnt so many things being on that set. Everything seems to work so seamlessly... There are so many different moving parts."

When asked about the diverse cast starring in the series, which is produced by the production company Shondaland, Ms Sandhu said: "It's definitely refreshing. A lot of people think Shondaland is taking creative liberty by putting people of colour in a show like Bridgerton.

"Our stories haven't been documented well enough. People of colour did exist in the 1800s. There were Indian royal families who lived in England during that time.

"But, we don't have any content or documentation on the mainstream platforms. For Shondaland to be putting that at the forefront of a huge show is incredible, and I hope that it paves the way for more stories to be told."

Banita Sandhu is no stranger to film sets, receiving her first big break in 2018 when she starred in Indian Hindi-language film, October.

Following this, Ms Sandhu received a nomination for a prestigious Filmfare award for Best Female Debut, with Vogue India also naming her 'one to watch out for'.

She said: "That was such a wonderful production for me to be a part of. I think it really crafted me into the actor that I am today. Shoojit Sircar is one of the best directors I have ever worked with. That movie [October] is very fond to me.

"I know it's fond to a lot of the audience that watched it. It's the one movie I still get messages about daily."

The Bridgerton actor told ITV Wales' Backstage that she had always wanted to act, remembering fondly the time she spent at screen-acting classes in Cardiff Bay.

Going from strength to strength, Ms Sandhu starred as the lead in the 2022 feature film Mother Teresa and Me.

The actor has been using her platform to speak about her experiences with mental health.

"When I was really struggling with mental health, the main issue I had was that I didn't know what was going on. I think when you don't know, you're not able to help yourself or help others."

She continued: "I didn't really have anyone speaking about it publicly to relate to. When I started getting better, I wanted to use my platform, even if it's just to help one person to understand what it's like to go through depression and show that I've come out the other side and you can too."

When discussing her filming commitments across the globe, the Caerleon-raised actress stressed the importance of her roots.

"Home is so important to me," she said.

"I think I've realised especially after the pandemic how important it is to spend time with your family. And I really couldn't have done anything I'm doing without them. So to be able to come home and be with them, that's a priority for me".

Watch Banita Sandhu's full interview with Nest Jenkins on Backstage on Sunday, 26 May, at 7pm on ITV Cymru Wales and later online.