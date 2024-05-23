Katherine Jenkins has emphasised the importance of protecting the arts in Wales ahead of this years International Eisteddfod in Llangollen.

The classical singer, who is headlining the culture and music festival later this year, said without the opportunities she had as a child, she wouldn't have had the same success.

In the last year, music and arts budgets have been slashed across Wales, including millions of pounds cuts made by The Arts Council of Wales.

Speaking to ITV Wales Ms Jenkins said, "I'm thinking of the next generation.

"If we don't support them, and give them those chances and get them excited, we just won't have that and so it is really important that we continue to fight for that."

She also spoke about how excited she is be performing at the event this year. She said, "I think it is such an important place to comeback to for this year for the closing performance and of course the family will be coming en mass."

Katherine Jenkins has long been one of the biggest musical talents in Wales. Speaking ahead of her headline performance at the International Eisteddfod in July, she sat down with ITV Wales' Joanne Gallacher to talk about the significance of music in Wales and the importance of protecting the arts.

"It is so important", Ms Jenkins said, "It is part of our national identity that we love music and the arts and poetry."

"I think it is so vitally important - without those things in life, it is a very dull life."

Fellow Welsh icon, Michael Sheen has also voiced his concern about budget cuts, saying it would be "criminal" if the arts sector in Wales doesn't get the "development and support it deserves".

Ms Jenkins added, "I'm from a background where I didn't have to opportunities.

"My mum couldn't go and spend fortunes on all of these ways for me in which to sing, but there were so many things that I could do, that I could get involved with that give me the opportunities."

Katherine Jenkins sat down with ITV Wales' Joanne Gallacher. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Turning her attention to this year's International Eisteddfod, the mezzo soprano said she was looking forward to performing in front of her family.

Turning her attention to this year's International Eisteddfod, the mezzo soprano said she was looking forward to performing in front of her family.

The Llangollen Pavilion is a special place for Katherine Jenkins, she told Joanne. "I actually filmed my first even DVD concert here.

"It has got a very special place in my heart - amazing memories of various concerts here and it think it's just a special place."

