The run-up to the election has well and truly kicked off in Wales, with the country's main parties setting out their plans for the future.

The Prime Minister visited the Vale of Glamorgan on Thursday morning promising investment into the country and taking aim at the Welsh Government's record on NHS waiting lists.

Meanwhile, in north Wales the First Minister told voters people want to see change at the election, urging people on the street that Labour will "make the country work" for them.

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak announced the country would go to the polls on 4 July. But despite a long six weeks of campaigning ahead, all sides hit the ground running on day one.

The Prime Minister visits South Wales

The Prime Minister met brewery staff in the Vale of Glamorgan where he discussed his party’s achievements during a brief campaign stop.

He promised to act boldly and to deliver a secure future for people in Wales if he is re-elected in July.

Defending his track record, Mr Sunak said he had invested in north Wales rail electrification, created two freeports and helped ease the cost of living crisis for millions of people.

The Prime Minister took aim at the Welsh Labour Government's record on the NHS. He said, "the NHS in Wales are squarely down to the Welsh Labour government who have more funding ahead than the rest of the UK".

However, in an early gaffe for the Prime Minister, he also asked if the workers were looking forward to the football later this summer as a potential source of revenue, despite Wales not qualifying for the Euro 2024 tournament.

A little way down the road, voters in Barry were unconvinced with the all the parties' promises. One said, "I just wish they'd do a better job than they are doing", adding she hasn't got any faith in any of the parties.

Another told us she was undecided ahead of the election, but wanted politicians to do more to support small independent businesses and bring down energy costs.

The First Minister in North Wales

Meanwhile, the First Minister was in Rhyl. Vaughan Gething urged voters not to "give up on politics", adding "there is a positive choice for Labour".

"It really is time for change at a UK government level. Two Labour governments working together I think can deliver for Wales and Britain", he said.

Speaking to ITV Wales, voters in the former Labour strongholds along the north Wales coast seemed divided. The so-called 'red wall' in north Wales collapsed in 2019 with the Vale of Clwyd, Wrexham, Clwyd South and Ynys Mon all turning conservative.

This time around, the Labour Party are expected to pour their efforts into regaining these constituencies.

Constituents in Rhyl told us they want to see change from any future government, with an emphasis on the health service. Though, some told us they might not go to the polls at all in July.

One vote told us she wants change, adding "we have to go forward, don't we. There's no point standing still, especially when things aren't working."

Another lady told us she was sick of politics - "I've gone right off it now", she said.

Plaid canvassing in West Wales

In Carmarthenshire, Plaid Cymru representatives hit the streets to drum up support. The party's leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth told ITV "Plaid offers that alternative to the red vs blue, that gives us a chance to be heard at Westminster."

At the moment there is only one Plaid Cymru member of parliament, Liz Saville Roberts.

Mr ap Iorwerth has previously attacked both the Conservatives and Labour's records, accusing the parties of not putting Wales interests first. He said, "The Tories have crashed the economy and hard-working people are still paying the price of high bills.

"Labour, on the other hand, just take Wales for granted. None of the London parties will put Wales first", he said.

