A former South Wales Police officer has lost his bid to change his sentence after he was jailed for life for grooming more than 200 underage girls

Lewis Edwards incited girls aged between 10 and 16 to send him degrading pictures and videos of themselves over Snapchat, which he secretly recorded before blackmailing many of his victims.

The paedophile former police officer admitted more than 150 offences and was sentenced to 13 life sentences with a minimum term of 12 years for the most serious charges in October last year.

Lawyers for the 24-year-old challenged the sentence at the Court of Appeal, arguing at a hearing on Thursday that the judge should not have passed a life sentence.

But three judges dismissed his appeal.

Mrs Justice May said: “The applicant appears to have a settled, perverse sexual interest in young girls. He has minimised the harm caused to his victims.

“In these circumstances, we can understand the judge’s conclusion that it was impossible to conclude when or if the risk posed by the applicant would cease.

“We are not persuaded that the applicant should be differently sentenced. The sentence thus remains in all respects as it was before.”

Edwards, formerly of Heol Ty Cribwr, Cefn Glas, Bridgend, previously pleaded guilty to 161 offences, including blackmail, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, making a child watch a sex act, demanding indecent images of children, and making indecent images of children.

He posed as a teenage boy on the social media platform to groom his victims and force them to send indecent images of themselves.

He would then blackmail some of his victims, threatening their friends and family unless they sent him increasingly graphic content, while also sending videos of him performing sex acts upon himself.

Lewis Edwards joined South Wales Police force in January 2021 and resigned during criminal proceedings. Credit: ITV Wales

He refused to attend his sentencing and did not attend Thursday’s hearing.

Cardiff Crown Court heard last year that he threatened to bomb the house of one victim and shoot her parents if she stopped sending him images, with many victims self-harming, feeling suicidal and developing anxiety and depression as a result of Edwards’s offending.

Edwards, who joined South Wales Police in January 2021 and resigned during criminal proceedings, met all but one of his victims while he was an officer and had contact with his victims on 30 occasions while on duty.

Susan Ferrier, for Edwards, said: “Life imprisonment should always be a sentence of last resort, this being a young man who at the time of the offending which he pleaded guilty to was identified as somebody who, although he had gained entry into the police force, was somebody who was not just a young man but someone who was emotionally immature.”

Many of Edwards' victims were groomed on the social media app Snapchat. Credit: PA

Roger Griffiths, representing the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The sentence is not one that is manifestly excessive in the circumstances of this case.”

Mrs Justice May, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde and Mr Justice Bourne, ruled that while the case was at the “outer margins” of where a life sentence should be passed, it “was not unreasonable”.

Following the sentencing last year, Snapchat said the offending was “abhorrent” and that it had added “extra protections for under-18s”, including a pop-up warning for teens if they are contacted by people they do not know.

Support for sexual offence victims and mental health helplines Resources The Survivors Trust resources site is an online platform designed to offer survivor-led resources and practical tools to help people affected by sexual abuse, and their supporters navigate their journey of healing. You can contact their helpline on 08088 010818

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Papyrus offers support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am and midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org

Mind also offers mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website. Back to top

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...