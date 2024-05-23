WATCH THE FULL INTERVEW ON ITVX HERE

The Prime Minister has told ITV News he "will deliver a secure future everyone in Wales" on the first full day of campaigning for the upcoming General Election.

The campaign was kickstarted yesterday when he announced the country will go to the polls on July 4th.

Today the Prime Minister was in the Vale of Glamorgan visiting a brewery but denied claims this suggested it was an unsafe seat,

"T he message is that I want to be Prime Minister for the entire United Kingdom and Wales matters to me.

"That's why I'm here on the first day, but this election is about the future.

" In uncertain times, what you need is bold action and a clear plan to deliver a secure future for everyone across Wales and the United Kingdom. And that's what I plan to do."

The Prime Minister spoke to ITV Wales Political Editor Adrian Masters

Rishi Sunak is hoping to defend several Conservative seats in Wales after gaining their largest haul since the Thatcher years, with eight seats in 2019.

The election is the first since a major boundary review, which will cut the number of MPs in Wales from 40 to 32.

All seats will see their boundaries change, with the exception of Ynys Môn.

ITV Wales Political Editor Adrian Masters put it to the Prime Minister that he had failed to deliver on several pledges for Wales including promising a new M4 relief road, an upgrade to the A55 and electrification on the mainline railway to Swansea.

Mr Sunak responded saying they had a long track record of delivering for Wales saying £2.5billion had been spent on levelling up projects,

"W e've created two free ports in Anglesey in Port Talbot that are attracting jobs and investment and industries of the future because of the decision I made on HS2.

"The north Wales electrification is happening finally with a billion pounds of investment and, and make sure we carry on that the macro things that we're doing to ease people's costs, cutting taxes by £900 on average."

The Prime Minister continued to use the NHS as a campaigning talking point, drawing comparisons with the Welsh NHS on longer waiting times compared to England.

When asked if he would intervene and look to regain control of health, a devolved issue, back to a UK level, the Prime Minister said that was not the priority,

"The priority is to hold the Welsh Labour government to account for their failings but the failures of the NHS in Wales are squarely down to the Welsh Labour government who have more funding ahead than the rest of the UK.

"And actually, that is the reality of what labour and power means. And the choice that this election is if you want more security for your family for our country, then you need to better take bold action and have a clear plan. And that's what I offer."

Today Labour were campaigning in Denbighshire, with First Minister Vaughan Gething saying "it's time for change" on a UK Government level.

Plaid Cymru's leader Rhun Ap Iorwerth was on on the streets in Carmarthenshire and said "it is more critical than ever" to have Plaid Cymru MP's in Westminster as the number of Welsh MPs is being reduced.

Meanwhile Rishi Sunak scored an own goal with a footballing gaffe as he met brewery staff in South Wales on his campaign tour.

The Prime Minister asked the workers whether they were looking forward to the football later this summer as a potential source of revenue, despite Wales not qualifying for the Euro 2024 tournament.

There was an awkward pause after Mr Sunak asked: “So are you looking forward to all the football?”

One brewery employee answered: “We’re not so invested in it,” to which another responded: “That’s because you guys aren’t in it”.

The Prime Minister nonetheless insisted that “it’ll be a good summer of sport”.