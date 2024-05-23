Senedd's top dog: Welsh politicians battle it out for coveted title

As one political competition heats up following the surprise General Election announcement on Wednesday, a political competition of a very different kind got underway in Cardiff.

T he first Senedd Dog of the Year competition saw Members of the Senedd compete for top dog status, following in the footsteps of the popular and long-running versions of the competition at Westminster and Holyrood.

The competition was open to all MSs, regardless of breed or ‘pawlitical’ persuasion.

After several rounds of judging, Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn and Deeside, and his cavalier King Charles spaniel Coco, were awarded the top title at Britannia Park in Cardiff Bay.

Meanwhile, James Evans, Conservative MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, along with his cocker spaniel Bonnie, topped the public vote.

Organised by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the competition also has a serious message with the Members of the Senedd taking part with their furry friends to promote responsible dog ownership and good dog welfare.

The 2024 contenders were:

Jane Dodds, Lib Dem MS for Mid & West Wales and her Greyhound, Wanda

Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn & Deeside and his Cavalier King Charlies Spaniel, Coco

James Evans, Conservative MS for Brecon & Radnorshire and his Cocker Spaniel, Bonnie

Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative MS for Aberconwy and her Welsh Collie, Alfie

Darren Millar, Conservative MS for Clwyd West and his Whippet, Blue.

Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn and Deeside, and his cavalier King Charles spaniel Cocol. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Leader of the Welsh Lib Dems, Jane Dodds, and her greyhound Wanda. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

James Evans, Conservative MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, and his cocker spaniel Bonnie. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative MS for Aberconwy, and her Welsh collie Alfie. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

