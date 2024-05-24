The death of a nine-year-old boy from sepsis was "contributed to by neglect" after multiple failures by medical professionals, a coroner has concluded.

Dylan Cope was taken to Grange Hospital in Cwmbran on December 6th 2022 after being referred by his GP for suspected appendicitis, but the paediatric nurse who first assessed him in hospital did not read the referral notes.

The Senior Coroner for Gwent, Caroline Saunders, said: “I have heard no good reason for why she did not look at this important document… this was below the accepted standard”.

The coroner said the evidence she had heard indicated that it is possible that GP’s referrals were regularly disregarded, ad she urged Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to review that culture.

Dylan tested positive for Influenza A and was sent home in the early hours of the morning with just a leaflet about coughs and colds.

Dylan and his father Laurence Cope were told they could go home in the early hours of December 7th. Credit: Family Photo

The coroner said she’d concluded that the reason the paediatric nurse who assessed Dylan failed to note the right sided abdominal in the discharge note she prepared was because “this symptom did not fit her preferred diagnosis”.

The coroner made it clear in her conclusions that the failings that contributed to Dylan’s death were the result of errors by individuals, rather than by the organisations who employed them.

Dylan’s notes were placed in the correct rack to lead to a senior review by an experienced doctor, but a miscommunication between two members of staff led to Dylan being discharged when he needed further care.

The coroner said she believes that if there had been a senior review of Dylan’s condition as there should have been, he would have been kept in hospital and his appendicitis would have been identified.

The coroner said his death, therefore, would have been prevented.

“Dylan’s death would have been avoided if he had not been erroneously discharged from hospital. His death was therefore contributed to by neglect”.

During the coroner’s conclusions, Dylan’s mother Corinne was quietly weeping in court.

Three days after he was discharged, Dylan’s symptoms worsened and his parents called NHS 111, leading to a wait of over two hours to speak to a call handler.

The coroner accepted that there were “unforeseen and unprecedented challenges” facing the 111 service on Saturday 10th December, which received twice the number of calls they would expect due to an outbreak of Strep A and flu.

However, she criticised the failure of the call handler to either ask the correct questions or accurately record the answers Dylan’s father gave about his condition. This failure led to an ambulance not being called when it should have been.

The coroner said Dylan was already suffering the effects of severe sepsis and therefore she did not conclude that the failures by the 111 service had changed the outcome.

“His fate was already sealed”, the coroner said.

When his condition further deteriorated, Dylan’s parents rushed him back to hospital.

After several days in intensive care, Dylan died at the University Hospital of Wales on December 14th. The official cause of death was recorded as sepsis and multi organ failure caused by a perforated appendix.

The coroner decided not to commission a prevention of future deaths report into the incident as she accepted that the health board and NHS 111 had made the required institutional learning.

The coroner paid tribute to Dylan’s parents’ bravery for attending the inquest every day and offered her sincere condolences before the court rose at the conclusion of the inquest.

