ITV Wales journalist Lewis Rhys Jones reports

A musician is bringing Welsh-language hymns that had previously been forgotten back to life after discovering them in a museum archive.

Welsh musician Lleuwen Steffan discovered the hymns in St Fagans' sound archive, with many of them dating back to the eighteenth century.

However, Lleuwen believes that the old hymns touch on contemporary issues such as mental health and alcoholism.

"Although they're very old words, they're from experience," Lleuwen said. "So, emotions are the same, never mind what century you're in and they're strong emotions, and I felt they could express more than what I could express through my own songs.

"I myself am in recovery from addiction and mental health issues and I believe that we all are, to some degree, recovering from something. I felt these hymns that had a lot to offer a society that is addicted."

Lleuwen Steffan has revived Welsh hymns she found in St Fagans' sound archive Credit: ITV Wales

With recently announced cuts to the budgets of museums across Wales, Lleuwen is worried projects like hers won't be possible in future as a result.

"There are staff that were there when I was researching that are not there anymore because of the cuts," Lleuwen said.

"Museums are where we keep our heritage and we can only develop as a society if we know our roots. If we're cut from the roots, we have no hope."

The Welsh Government has previously said that its budget is up to £700m less in real terms than when it was set in 2021 and "have had to take extremely difficult decisions."

Mwynwen Mai Jones' grandfather performed some of the hymns contained within the archive. She said: "It's a very personal experience, religiously and also for the family.

"My daughters are here tonight- it's the second time they're hearing the voice of my grandfather. I see it as the past, the future, and the present all in one tonight."

Mwynwen Mai Jones, whose grandfather sang some of the hymns on the archive Credit: ITV Wales

Backed by the National Eisteddfod, Lleuwen toured chapels across Wales to perform the hymns throughout February, April, and the start of May. She plans to perform the hymns again this summer.

Beti Wyn James is reverend of Capel Y Priordy in Carmarthen, one of the chapels where Lleuwen performed the hymns.

"We live in a country with so many renowned hymn writers and their works have been very influential on the religious lives of our nation," Rev James said.

"But there are so many other hymn writers that their works haven't been appreciated as much as others."

