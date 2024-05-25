People are being told to avoid going into the water after a sewage leak near Ogmore by Sea.

Dŵr Cymru told people in the Bridgend area that a "small underground leak" from a nearby wastewater treatment works, and advised people not to enter the water until it had been tested.

It had previously told customers, "this is a very complex issue", and "we aim to resolve the matter as soon as possible".

Natural Resources Wales warned locals the "the pollutant hasn't been definitely identified, but it is grey with a sewage odour".

Apologising for the leak, Welsh Water have sought to reassure locals. "Having now assessed our tanks and infrastructure on site, we have identified a small underground leak on one of the site’s treatment tanks."

It continues: "This is mostly groundwater but contains a small element of wastewater and we are now working to contain the leak and prevent it from entering the nearby watercourse."

"We are undertaking daily ecological assessments to ensure that we minimise any impact on the environment, including the beach at Ogmore", it said.

John Clark, Duty Manager for Natural Resources Wales, said:

“We’re continuing our investigation of the pollution incident on the River Ogmore that could be impacting water quality at the Ogmore-by-Sea designated bathing water.

“Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water is investigating a potential underground leak from one of the tanks at the Penybont wastewater treatment. They’ve also placed pollution prevention measures across the affected channel adjacent to the River Ogmore to try to contain the polluted water.

"As the pollution could be affecting the bathing water downstream, we’ve declared an ‘abnormal situation’, as defined by the Bathing Water Regulations, and Vale of Glamorgan Council has placed signs at Ogmore-by-Sea beach to notify people of the pollution upstream in the river. This will remain in place until there is no longer a pollution risk.”

