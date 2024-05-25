Police are searching for a man who failed to return to prison, where he has been serving a sentence for robbery.

Josh Overall, 32, was convicted of robbery at Swansea Crown Court in October 2021. On Friday 24 May, he failed to return to HMP Prescoed in Monmouthshire.

Overall has links to the Swansea area and is described as around 6ft2, with short, dark hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm of a scroll and the word 'grandad'.

Gwent Police say they have activated an operational plan with the aim of locating Overall and that the prison is cooperating with them.

The force is asking the public not to approach Overall and to call 101 quoting 2400170625 if you have any information.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

