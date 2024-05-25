Swansea man jailed for multiple child sex offences after 'prolonged abuse'

A Swansea man has been jailed for multiple child sex offences.

Phillip Bowler, 34, from Mount Pleasant sent messages of a sexual nature to his victim, before meeting them and forcing them to delete the messages. He then touched the victim inappropriately.

Bowler later sent further communications to the victim, attempting to incite them into sexual activity , as well as sending them a video of himself which was of a sexual nature.

He was sentenced on Friday, 24 May to four-and-a-half years in prison for engaging in sexual communications with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and for arranging/facilitating of child sexual offences.

Bowler will be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis of South Wales Police said: “After prolonged abuse by Phillip Bowler, his victim bravely made the decision to disclose Bowler’s abuse, first to a family member and then in turn the Police.

“This sentence demonstrates that this type of offending will not go unpunished. Phillip Bowler preyed on a defenceless child victim in a depraved manner, and is now rightfully beginning a prison sentence.”

