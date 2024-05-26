A person nearly drowned after a fire ripped through a yacht off the coast of Tenby, the RNLI has said.

Tenby's all-weather lifeboat launched just after 7pm on Saturday 25 May following a report of smoke spotted offshore at Stackpole.

The crew of the Haydn Miller found a 35ft yacht off St Margaret's Island "which had been almost totally destroyed by fire and the occupant of the yacht in the water, barely afloat and disappearing under the surface."

The crew were called out after reports of smoke sighted offshore at Stackpole Credit: RNLI/Ben James

The casualty, who received care onboard the lifeboat, was unable to confirm if they were alone on the yacht or not. Welsh Ambulance resources met the casualty at Tenby harbour.

The lifeboat crew were then joined by Angle all-weather lifeboat and Coastguard rescue helicopters from St Athan and Newquay in Cornwall to search the area for several hours.

With nobody else reported missing, the search was brought to an end and all assets stood down.

The RNLI says the casualty is in a stable condition in hospital.

