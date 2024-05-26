It was agony for some Welsh players but ecstasy for one in the Championship play-off final after Southampton secured promotion back to the Premier League.

The starting line-up for defeated Leeds United included Welsh internationals Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, who captained his side at Wembley.

Ethan Ampadu reacts to defeat at the final whistle Credit: PA Images

Dan James and Conor Roberts joined the game from the bench, with the former nearly scoring a stunning equaliser after coming on in the second half.

Southampton's Adam Armstrong scored the game's only goal before the half hour mark, sending his side back to the top division of English football.

That meant Welsh international and Southampton midfielder David Brooks had a roller coaster of an afternoon after he was substituted before half time in what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

David Brooks left the field in tears in the first half Credit: PA Images

Brooks, who recently recovered from cancer, was in tears as he came off the pitch at Wembley in front of a crowd of 86,000.

An action-packed start occurred after half time with Ethan Ampadu forced to block a shot from Jack Stephens before Leeds went close to an equaliser.

Rodon bombed forward and exchanged passes with Gnonto before he was tackled and Crysencio Summerville curled past the post.

Dan James nearly hit a stunning goal in the final minutes of the game Credit: PA Images

Dan James then came within a whisker of being the hero for Leeds when he smashed a half-volley against the crossbar in the 84th minute.

James needed treatment soon after before he picked himself up and let fly again in stoppage-time, but it was saved.

Dan James needed treatment for a head injury that drew blood, but he was able to continue Credit: PA Images

David Brooks will now join his team, managed by former Swansea City boss Russell Martin, for their wild celebrations for securing promotion at the first attempt after finishing rock bottom of the Premier League last season.

Victory in the fixture - dubbed the richest match in football - would be worth an estimated £140 million in revenue according to Deloitte.

