A Welsh police force is under investigation after a woman died in custody in Caernarfon on Friday.

North Wales Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), as is mandatory.

A woman in her 40s died in custody after she became unwell, the force has said. She had been held since Thursday afternoon and died just before 5.30pm on Friday 24 May.

Deputy Chief Constable Nigel Harrison said: "We can confirm that a woman in her 40s sadly died while in custody at Caernarfon on Friday 24 May.

"The woman, who had been held in custody since Thursday afternoon, became unwell and sadly passed away just before 5.30pm.

"As required in these circumstances, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) who are now independently investigating.

"Our thoughts remain with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers, and all those affected.

"We are unable to comment further at this time while the independent IOPC investigation rightly takes place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…