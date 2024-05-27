Bonnie Tyler has said she signed up for elocution lessons early in her career because she was self-conscious about her "very strong Welsh accent".

The Total Eclipse Of The Heart singer, 72, who was born in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, said she was concerned about speaking on stage because it.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, she said: “When I was working in residencies when I first started singing – I was singing since I’m 17, I’m in my 70s now – but in between songs, I used to get really nervous about talking because of my very, very strong Welsh accent.

“And so I thought I would try to curb it down, so I went for elocution lessons. As you can hear, it didn’t work!”

Tyler’s biggest hit had a fresh resurgence with the solar eclipse in April and has marked its 40th anniversary this year.

She said: “Every time a total eclipse comes around, of course it goes back to number one, it went to number one again in America.

“I was singing it night before last in Sweden, I came in from Sweden last night and they just love it, the whole audience was just singing along with it.”

Tyler’s other biggest hits include Holding Out For A Hero and If I Sing You A Love Song.

