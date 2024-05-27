A 34-year-old man from Fishguard has been charged with attempted rape after an incident on Friday evening (24 May).

Dyfed-Powys Police say they are investigating an allegation of serious assault following an incident in the Goodwick area of Pembrokeshire.

The alleged victim received serious facial injuries during what police have described as a "sustained attack".

Benjamin Guiver, 34, from Fishguard, has been charged with seven offences including grievous bodily harm, attempted rape and making threats to kill.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court today.

In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The neighbourhood policing team will be in Goodwick over the coming days to provide reassurance to the local community.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either through a direct message on social media, online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101."

