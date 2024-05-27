Cardiff West's Kevin Brennan says he is "immensely sad to stand down as an MP, but this is the right time" after announcing he won't be contesting his seat in the upcoming General Election.

Mr Brennan spent more than 20 years representing the constituency, having first been elected to the House of Commons in 2001.

The Labour MP had been recovering from surgery for prostate cancer, revealing he was "recuperating very well and should require no further treatment" in September of last year.

In a statement posted on X, formally Twitter, he said: "It has been the privilege of my life to represent the Cardiff West constituency as its Labour MP for the past 23 years.

"Following the sudden announcement last Wednesday, it was my still my intention to stand again for a seventh term, but after discussing it with my family over the bank holiday weekend I have concluded that this is the right election for me to step down.

"The job of a Member of Parliament is immensely rewarding but hugely demanding for the individual and their loved ones.

"I have always enjoyed its intensity and challenge, but after surgery for prostate cancer a small seed of doubt was sown as to whether I should continue in such a full-on role.

"Standing again would mean making a commitment to perform the demanding duties of an MP close to my 70th birthday. This has led me to conclude that this is the right moment to stand down."

In his time in Westminster, Mr Brennan held three ministerial positions under two Labour Prime Ministers, namely Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, which he described as "an enormous honour."

More recently, he has spent the last ten years in the Shadow Cabinet under several Labour leaders, currently working in the Shadow Justice team.

Kevin Brennan has represented the Cardiff West constituency since 2001 and has served as a minister under two Labour Prime Minister.

Mr Brennan's statement continued: "I will be forever grateful to the members of the Labour Party in Cardiff West for supporting me as their candidate. Including my period as a Cardiff City Councillor for Canton this elected public service spans 33 years.

"I intend to remain engaged in politics as an active Cardiff West Party member.

"I thank the constituents of Cardiff West for their support over these years. I have always tried to help anyone who is in need or has a problem, particularly those seeking to get an answer or redress out of powerful public and private authorities.

"I am immensely grateful to my team in the joint office I share with my good friend Mark Drakeford MS who work so hard on behalf of our constituents. I will be immensely sad to stand down as an MP, but this is the right time.

"Thank you for your friendship, support and understanding."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…