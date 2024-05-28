England's Twenty20 match against Pakistan in Cardiff has been abandoned without a ball bowled due to bad weather.

Play was due to get underway at half 6 at Sophia Gardens but the rain prevented that happening.

It did not look hopeful from the start, with rain throughout most of the day in the Welsh capital.

England held a 1-0 series lead going into Tuesday's match at Cardiff following a win in the previous game. Credit: PA Images

With no result, England still lead the four-match series 1-0 with one game to play.

Jos Buttler's team beat Pakistan comfortably in Birmingham last time out to gain a lead.

The best Pakistan can hope for now is to draw the series, with just one game to be played at The Oval in London on Thursday.

Buttler, who is England's limited overs captain, was missing today as he attended the birth of his third child - sparking debate about who should open the batting alongside Phil Salt.

England will hope for, and likely get, better weather a week today (Tuesday) as they play their opening game of the Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Thousands of fans packed into Sophia Gardens but were left disappointed by the weather. Credit: PA Images

Scotland are England's first opponents, with the game played in Barbados.

Play their cards right and they could return to the Kensington Oval in Barbados for the final on Saturday 29 June.

Interestingly, the last time the Caribbean hosted the tournament, in 2010, England were crowned champions. It is an achievement they are yet to repeat in this format of the game.

