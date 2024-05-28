A Harry Potter fanatic and Youtuber with a Wizarding World collection fetching over 9,000 items has been named Britain's biggest collector.

Victoria Maclean from Neath first started collecting items from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter back in 2001, the same year the first movie of the franchise was released.

One of the items is estimated to be worth around £35,000, with the entire collection's estimated value thought to be about £250,000.

Victoria Maclean: "As long as they keep making amazing new items, I don’t think I’ll be able to stop buying them." Credit: Victoria Maclean

Reflecting on her treasured collection, Victoria said: "It’s everywhere in the house, I love displaying it. I get really upset if there are items I can’t display because there is so much, I’d have to move to a mansion just to display it all.

"I can’t go to Hogwarts so I've brought Hogwarts to me!"

In 2019, Victoria was awarded a Guinness World Record for her "Wizarding World" collection, and this year she received a British Collector's Award from Airtasker.

The 2019 Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Wizarding World memorabilia Credit: Victoria Maclean

"My mum used to buy me the Guinness World Record books, I loved being able to see all these amazing achievements and people saying 'you’re amazing, you’ve got a world record.'

She added: "I said to my mum, I’d love to be in a book one day, and I’m actually in two of the Guinness World record books now.

"Sadly she wasn’t around to see it but I know she would’ve been so proud and happy."

In April 2023, Warnes Bros. Discovery announced a brand new TV series based on all seven books about the boy wizard is in development. The new Harry Potter series is expected to be released on the streaming service "Max" in 2026.