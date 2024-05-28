Two arrested as police appeal for witnesses in 'serious' Swansea assault

Two people have been arrested in connection with a "serious assault" in Swansea.

The incident occurred on Sunday night (26 May) at around 9:45pm at The Station Hotel in Gorseinion, known locally at ‘The Gyp’.

A 64-year-old local man was taken to Morriston hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police in Swansea are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, who were either inside the Station Hotel or outside the property, to contact them.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Dai Butt said: "This was a very serious assault which has left a man gravely ill in hospital and we want to hear from anyone who has any information, however small, which may assist us in our investigation.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with this incident."

He continued: "A 39-year-old man from Swansea was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody at Swansea Central police station.

"A 54-year-old woman from Swansea arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further enquiries."