Play Brightcove video

Police have released footage of the chilling moment a dog walker screamed as she witnessed the stabbing of a heavily pregnant woman before bravely running to help.

Attempted murderer Daniel Popescu had been waiting for his pregnant ex-girlfriend Andreea Pintili to return home from taking her children to school in Aberfan in December last year.

Crouched behind a vehicle with a seven to eight-inch knife in his hand, he waited for her until she arrived home, before grabbing her by the arm, at which point she attempted to run away but fell to the ground. Popescu then stabbed her a number of times.

Miss Pintili, who was 37 weeks pregnant at the time, described holding her stomach and trying to protect her unborn child.

A woman who had been passing with her dog screamed and ran to try and help, which caused Popescu to run off.

After Popescu was jailed for 17 years and four months after pleading guilty to attempted murder and a stalking offence, police have released footage of the moments leading up to the vicious attack.

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard how Popescu and Miss Pintili had split up around August 2023 after Popescu developed a gambling habit. He then became obsessed with her.

The incident happened on 5 December last year when Daniel Popescu attempted to murder Andreea Pintili in Aberfan, in Merthyr Tydfil. Credit: PA Images

On the day of the attack, Aberfan was brought to a standstill with schools locked down while armed police searched for the knifeman who had fled the scene.

Miss Pintili was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with stab wounds to her back and thumb.

She received treatment and was discharged the following day. Her baby did not sustain any injuries and was born soon after the attack.

Detective Inspector James Morris said: "Daniel Popescu armed himself with a knife and lay in wait for his victim before launching a senseless and sustained act of violence in the middle of the street. I can only imagine the fear she must have felt and the impact this disturbing incident has had on her.

“It is clear from the sheer vicious and sustained force he used that his intention was to kill her.

“The strength and bravery of the victim in supporting this prosecution has been extraordinary. Unsurprisingly she remains psychologically scarred as a result of the incident, but I know that, thanks to her courage, Daniel Popescu will be unable to harm any further women. I hope that today’s sentence will bring at least a degree of closure for her.

“I must also commend the actions of the courageous member of the public for their bravery in running to help the victim after the attack."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...