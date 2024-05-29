A couple have been jailed after admitting a string of dine and dash offences which saw them rack up large bills at restaurants and leave without paying.

Bernard McDonagh, 41, and Ann McDonagh, 39, both of Sandfields, Port Talbot, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, 29 May, for sentencing.

They had previously pleaded guilty to five joint charges of fraud at Swansea Magistrates' Court.

Ann McDonagh was jailed for 12 months and Bernard McDonagh was jailed for eight months.

Charges detailed how the pair first dishonestly obtained £267 of food and drink for themselves and their family at the River House restaurant in Swansea on August 9 last year, “having no intention of paying for it”.

They ordered £99.40 of food and drink from the Golden Fortune takeaway in Port Talbot without paying on January 31, doing the same with £276.60 worth of meals from La Casona restaurant in Skewen on February 23.

On March 27, the couple dishonestly obtained £196 of food and drink from Isabella’s in Porthcawl. They committed the same offence again on April 19, taking £329.10 of food and drink from Bella Ciao in Swansea.

Swansea Magistrates’ Court previously heard how the five offences, which both defendants admitted, totalled £1,168.10.

Ann McDonagh also pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting, totalling £1,017.60, relating to thefts at Tesco in Swansea, as well as Tommy Hilfiger and Sainsbury’s at Bridgend Designer Outlet.

Ann McDonagh was jailed for 12 months. Credit: South Wales Police

The thefts took place between September 6 last year and February 25 this year.She admitted one charge of wilfully obstructing a police officer in his duty at Queen’s Road police station in Bridgend on March 13.

Jailing the couple, Judge Paul Thomas KC said: "You cynically and brazenly left without paying, ordering expensive steaks for your children even though they didn’t eat them.

"You had a well-drilled and tested method for not paying for these meals.

"You exploited your own children, coaching them in advance. Involving your children in that way, exploiting them like this, put them at risk.

"You were not going to these places to feed your family, it was criminality for criminality sake, you got a buzz out of it."

Bernard McDonagh was jailed for eight months Credit: South Wales Police

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The thefts committed by the McDonaghs have had a devastating impact on local family-run restaurants.

"These businesses, already facing numerous challenges, have suffered financial losses and emotional strain due to the McDonaghs' actions. They have today been brought to justice”.

South Wales Police previously confirmed the pair had been charged with the offences in April “following reports of several incidents of non-payment of restaurant bills and shoplifting”.

The case emerged after newly-opened Bella Ciao in Swansea reported that a family had left without paying a bill worth £329.

Writing on Facebook, the restaurant described how a woman tried to pay with a savings account card which was declined twice.

She then told staff her son would wait inside while she went to fetch a different card.

The post said: “… of course she does not return and then the son receives a phone call and says he has to go and does a runner.”

It described how the family had given a “fake” number to reserve a table at the restaurant, meaning the incident was reported to the police.

“To do this to anyone is disgusting but to do this to a newly open restaurant is even worse,” the business wrote.

Bernard McDonagh and Ann McDonagh attempted to hide their faces at a previous court appearance. Credit: Media Wales

The River House also posted on Facebook about the couple, stating that they had racked up a £270 bill before leaving without paying.

Writing last August, the restaurant said: “They run up a very hefty bill (for 5) and ‘promised’ to get cash from the local cash point after their card got declined.

“We like to put trust in some people, but this was obviously carefully planned as they all just disappeared.”

David Chapman, executive director for UK Hospitality in Wales, said so-called "dining and dashing" is a "constant problem" the hospitality sector faces.

He said: "There are an awful lot of honest people out there that enjoy using our hospitality premises, but it does happen. UK Hospitality estimates that every year this type of behaviour costs businesses as much as £10million in Wales.

"It’s heartbreaking when people put so much effort and so much of their life into creating the dishes people enjoy.

"It’s not just stealing food, it’s stealing business sustainability. It’s stealing staff benefits. It’s stealing the enjoyment of others.

"Because these businesses have to survive, have to grow, have to invest. You may think it’s a small amount of money but even with one dine and dash it can impact on profit margins for a business and cause problems that will impact on other parts of the business."