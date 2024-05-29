First Minister Vaughan Gething to face vote of no confidence in Senedd

Wales' First Minister Vaughan Gething will face a vote of no confidence when the Senedd returns next week.

The Welsh Conservatives confirmed they have today tabled a motion of no confidence in Mr Gething, with a debate and vote set to place on Wednesday, 5 June.

Mr Gething has faced sustained pressure after accepting £200,000 of donations to his recent Welsh Labour leadership campaign from a company whose owner was convicted of environmental offences, while his sacking of social partnership minister Hannah Blythyn from the Welsh Government cabinet after alleging she leaked material to the media prompted further scrutiny.

Labour holds 30 of the 60 seats in the Senedd, so for the vote of no confidence to succeed at least one Labour MS would need either to vote in favour of the motion or abstain.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, said: "Next week Senedd members will have the chance to have their say on Vaughan Gething’s judgement, his transparency, and his truthfulness.

“The litany of unanswered questions has paralysed the Welsh Government to the point that Gething has been completely unable to take action to address record NHS waiting lists, sliding educational attainment and high economic inactivity.

“It’s time to put an end to the obfuscation, the drift and the infighting and vote no confidence in Vaughan Gething.”