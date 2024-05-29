Tenth inmate since February dies at Parc Prison in Bridgend since February

Another inmate has died at Parc Prison in Bridgend, bringing the total number to ten since February.

38-year-old Warren Manners passed away on Wednesday, G4S, the security company in charge of the prison, confirmed.

In a statement, the private security company said: “As with all deaths in custody, this will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and the cause of death is for the Coroner to determine."

It added: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Families of inmates held protests outside the prison at the weekend, demanding answers over the recent deaths.

Mr Manners' death brings the total to ten in recent months.

Talking to ITV Wales, a current inmate last month described the prison as a "war zone."

A former worker at the Bridgend prison also told ITV they felt unsafe, while another claimed they were only searched once in a decade working there.