Voting for Plaid Cymru is the only way to guarantee fair funding for Wales, according to party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth.

Speaking ahead of launching Plaid Cymru's General Election campaign at a rally in Bangor, Mr ap Iorwerth will tell supporters his is the only party “putting the interests of Wales ahead of party interests".

He also said Plaid Cymru is campaigning for a "fairer, more ambitious Wales".

Rhun ap Iorwerth is the party leader, representing Ynys Môn in the Senedd. Credit: ITV Wales/Sharp End

Plaid Cymru is targeting the constituency of Ynys Môn, which has been held by Conservative Virginia Crosby but has been previously held by both Plaid Cymru and Labour. Mr ap Iorwerth represents the constituency in the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

The leader said his party was in "pole position" to take the seat, as well as arguing they are best placed to win the new constituency of Caerfyrddin (Carmarthen).

Jonathan Edwards announced on Tuesday he would not be seeking re-election as an MP for the area.

Mr Edwards was previously a Plaid Cymru MP for the old constituency of Carmarthen East and Dinefwr. However, he has been an independent since he was suspended from the party after accepting a police caution in May 2020 for assaulting his wife at their home in Ammanford.

It's not just Plaid Cymru hoping to take the newly-created seat: Labour believes it has a chance there and so does the Conservative chief whip Simon Hart who is also standing.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “It is clear that people across Wales have called time on this disastrous and destructive Conservative government.

“Voting Plaid in constituencies like Ynys Môn is essential in keeping the Tories away from Westminster and out of Wales. As recent polling and the Police and Crime Commissioner Election in May showed, Plaid Cymru’s Llinos Medi is in pole position to dislodge the sitting Tory MP, giving constituents a fresh local voice at Westminster."

MPs left the Houses of Parliament on Friday, with those re-elected and newly selected returning after polling day on Thursday 4 July. Credit: PA Images

Talking about target seats, he added: “At the same time, voting Plaid in Carmarthen and Bangor Aberconwy keeps Labour in check too. With candidates like Ann Davies in Carmarthen, Plaid Cymru is best placed to effectively represent our communities and offer a positive alternative to Labour and the Tories.

“Plaid’s positive message of a fairer, more ambitious Wales, shows that we are the only party putting the interests of the nation ahead of party interests."

Liz Saville Roberts is the Plaid Cymru leader in Westminster. Credit: Commons Parliamentary TV

He continued: “In stark contrast, Labour’s campaign has already consigned Wales to the scrapheap of unfair funding and a Westminster parliament which holds Wales back.

“This election is not just about who has the keys to 10 Downing Street. It’s also about who represents your street, your community, and your country’s interests day in day out.”

Plaid Cymru won four MPs in 2019 but is now a group of three, led by Liz Saville-Roberts. She is campaigning to retain her Dwyfor Meirionnydd seat which has expanded boundaries for this election.

Due to boundary changes, the number of Welsh MPs returning to Westminster will reduce after the election from 40 to 32.

Meanwhile, Labour is hoping to win back Welsh seats lost to the Conservatives at the last General Election in 2019.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an election for Thursday 4 July last Wednesday. Credit: PA Images

The party lost six seats - Wrexham, Bridgend, Delyn, the Vale of Clwyd, Clwyd South and Ynys Mon.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Wales on the first full day of campaigning after calling the election.

During the trip to Barry last Thursday, Mr Sunak criticised the Welsh Government's 20mph policy and Welsh NHS waiting times.

However, he drew headlines after asking members of the public if they were looking forward to this summer's Euro 2024 football tournament which Wales has not qualified for.

