Conservatives claim 'Labour cannot be trusted to run Wales or the UK'

The Conservatives say say they are the only party to have a clear, bold plan to deliver a secure future for Wales.

Helping to launch the party's General Election campaign in Wales, the Welsh Conservatives' leader in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies took aim at the Welsh Labour Government's record, saying: "Labour cannot be trusted to run Wales, so they cannot be trusted to run the United Kingdom.”

In the last General Election, the Conservatives equalled their best ever performance in Wales, winning 14 of the 40 seats on offer, making significant gains in the north of the country in traditional "red wall" areas.

This time out promises to be a much more difficult time for the party in Wales, with the number of Welsh seats dropping to 32 amid boundary changes.

The Conservatives are pledging to continue to deliver for Wales with a clear plan to boost energy security, transport links and give young people opportunities for the future.

Last week the Prime Minister was in the Vale of Glamorgan visiting a brewery but denied claims this suggested it was an unsafe seat. Credit: PA Images

Two of the their key promises focus on north Wales, namely the electrification of the North Wales Mainline in a bid to make journeys more reliable and faster, and to bring nuclear power back to north Wales at Wylfa, creating high-quality jobs and energy security.

They are also pledging to maintain toll-free Severn Bridges, opening up Wales for business, create a National Service scheme for young people, and provide £1billion in continued levelling-up funding for Welsh communities.

Speaking ahead of the Conservative election campaign launch in Monmouthshire on Friday, 31 May, Conservative parliamentary candidate David TC Davies said: "Rishi Sunak and the Welsh Conservatives have a clear plan, with bold actions to secure Wales’ future.

"This is building upon the strong foundations that have been built with more than £2.5billion spent on levelling-up Wales.

" We will get Wales moving by delivering faster train journeys in north Wales boosting connections with north-west England and keeping the Severn Bridge toll free.

" We will boost Wales’ energy security by delivering nuclear power back to north Wales, as well as ensuring personal security for pensioners so they never have to pay income tax on the state pension.

" We will give our young people the best start in life with the National Service scheme which will support communities and keep our country safe.

" Labour do not have a plan and will only take us back to square one."

The Welsh Conservatives say under their UK Government, Wales has seen more than £2.5billion invested to help transform communities and create jobs, including projects supporting transport, tourism, heritage and culture across the country.

They pointed to the two Freeports, which is claimed will deliver thousands of new jobs, as well as investment zones supporting advanced manufacturing and the compound semiconductor cluster and growth deals across Wales supporting businesses.

Andrew RT Davies MS said: “Labour’s record of 25 years of running Wales is a stark warning to the rest of the UK of what a Labour government in Westminster would mean for them.

“Keir Starmer says Wales is his 'blueprint' for what a UK Labour Government would look like, and thanks to Labour, Wales has record high NHS waiting lists, the highest business rates in Britain, an ideological and damaging war on motorists and proposals that would risk 5,500 farming jobs.

“Labour cannot be trusted to run Wales, so they cannot be trusted to run the United Kingdom.”

