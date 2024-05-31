New Cardiff bus station set to finally open after seven years of delays

Transport for Wales has confirmed Cardiff's new bus station will reopen on June 30 after years of delays.

The Welsh capital has been without a hub for buses since the station first closed in 2015, with development being pushed back several times.

The site had initially been scheduled to be closed for two years, with the new station due to open in 2017.

However, the reopening fell behind schedule and was then blighted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TfW will open the new doors to the new transport interchange on June 27-29 so members of the public can learn about the new facilities, before bus services officially start running from there from 30 June.

It is hoped the 14 bus bays at the new transport interchange will help improve the public transport network in Cardiff and the surrounding areas.

TfW said it has been working with local bus operators to confirm which services will run from the new interchange when it opens but details are yet to be shared.

Marie Daly, chief customer and culture officer at TfW, said: “We’re pleased to be opening the new bus interchange next month and look forward to welcoming customers on the 27, 28 and 29 June to see the new facilities and learn about the new bus services.

“Further updates on the bus services that will run from the new facility will be confirmed soon.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…