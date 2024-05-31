Residents of small Welsh town fear 'HGV driving through every two minutes'

Play Brightcove video

ITV Cymru Wales' Mike Griffiths reports

Residents of a small town in Rhondda Cynon Taf are protesting against the proposed expansion of a local quarry, arguing the number of lorries travelling on the main road is already putting them at risk.

People in Pontyclun argue the plans, if approved, would mean more traffic, as well as more dust and disruption.

Sian Bolton, from Safe Roads Pontyclun, said: "The quarry from where we're standing now [on the high street] is probably less than five minutes' drive but 90% of their vehicles come through the village - or as it is, town, now - of Pontyclun. That's an incredible amount of HGVs.

"We're looking at, if this proposal if approved, at least one every two minutes. This is not about the existing lorries back and forwards, it's about the proposal to increase those lorries."

Ms Bolton added the road is already "really dangerous" to walk along.

That view was echoed by other protestors, with one telling ITV Wales they are already too afraid to commute using a bike because of how busy the roads are.

Another raised concerns about historic planning permission for the quarry, which was granted before the area grew to what it is today.

Forest Wood Quarry was approached for comment, while Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said it could not comment while the proposals are in the planning stages.

