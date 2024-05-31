The Sugababes have spoken about how fond they are of Welsh crowds following their performance on Saturday at the 'In It Together' festival in Port Talbot.

Speaking exclusively to ITV Wales' programme Backstage, Kaisha Buchanan, one of the original members of the band, said: "We've always had the most exciting shows here [in Wales]. The fans are always up for it."

The trio, also formed by Mutya Buena and Siobhán Donaghy, were one of the headline acts in south Wales, alongside the likes of Rag n Bone Man and Dizzee Rascal.

Reflecting on the weekend, Siobhán said: "I think when I looked at the line-up across the weekend I was like 'Wow, it's actually a real privilege that we're headlining.'"

Kaisha added: "We like to have just the best time on stage. We've got an amazing band and we kind of just vibe out like we're family."

Sugababes reflected on more than 25 years in the music industry with Nest Jenkins. Credit: ITV Wales/Backstage

Having been in the music industry for more than 25 years, they have done a lot of growing up in the spotlight.

Hits such as 'About You Now' and 'Push the Button' propelled them to stardom during that time.

They are all in their late 30s but time has increased the belief they have in their ability and their enjoyment on stage, according to Siobhán.

She told Backstage: "I'm definitely much more confident as I get older and I've just loved it this time around. When you feel more relaxed on stage... you can really just dig in to your performance and enjoy it with each other."

The past quarter of a century or so has seen a huge amount of change in the way people consume music and how artists break into the industry. The influence of social media on this evolution cannot be underestimated.

The band see positives and negatives to it.

Kaisha explained: "The good thing about social media is that you're able to have your own voice and identity, whereas before you weren't really able to speak up for yourself. I think it's a great platform for artists who want to come into the music industry and not feel like 'I can't get in without a label'."

She added: "On the flip side, I think that it is quite saturated [on social media] so sometimes that can be a bit difficult for artists who want to get through because there's so many people to digest."

Since their formation in the 1990s, Sugababes have been trailblazers, particularly to women and girls.

Their original fanbase has grown with them but there are younger people showing an interest too.

Siobhán said: "I'm definitely seeing at our shows, more and more, all the generations, and a lot of young ones which is not what we were expecting and that's lovely to see."

She added their fans from more than 20 years ago are "bringing their kids into it as well."

Talking about attracting younger fans, Siobhán said: "That feels amazing and if we can inspire girls and women that's an amazing thing."

Kaisha added: "We definitely can see girls are waving the flag and representing. There's a lot of diversity as well [in the crowd] so I think they're doing really well, and just for us and our journey we're super grateful to have the platform that we have today after 25 years in this industry. It's such an honour to be able to be considered even relevant these days."

Sugababes said they love seeing a new generation of fans at their shows. Credit: ITV Wales/Backstage

Away from the glamour of the day job, the band work hard to make sure their family lives are not impacted.

They said their children do not see them as performers but just as regular parents.

Siobhán explained: "It's just been bed time at home for my kids. I got a really cute video from my daughter who's about to turn four and it was like 'I love you mummy, I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' So you get the mum guilt and it's hard to be away."

However, whilst it might be difficult at times, she added: "Especially with my daughter, I want her to see me working and that she can be proud of me in that way."

Their summer is just getting started. They have a lot of shows coming up in Europe, as well as performing at Glastonbury in less than a month's time.

They have also been in the studio writing new music.

Although they have been together for more than 25 years, there is still a lot left to look forward to from Sugababes.

Watch the full interview with Sugababes on Backstage on Sunday, 2 June, at 6.30pm on ITV Cymru Wales and later online.

