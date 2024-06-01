A 77-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with significant injuries after a car failed to stop in Rhyl this morning (Saturday, 1st June).

He is in a stable condition.

At 08:22 North Wales Police were called to report that a male pedestrian had been struck on Kingsley Avenue.

The vehicle, which was reported as being a silver-coloured car, initially stopped but then made off from the scene.

The emergency services were called and the pedestrian was airlifted to hospital in Stoke by the Air Ambulance.

Officers later found the vehicle, a silver Ford Focus, parked outside a property on Marsh Road.

Three men and a woman, who were inside the property have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences. All four remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson said “the pedestrian is in a stable condition however he has sustained significant injuries.

“I am urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been in the vicinity of Kingsley Avenue this morning to contact us as soon as possible. This includes anybody who may have dash cam or CCTV footage.

“I am also asking anybody who may have seen the 57-plate silver Ford Focus being driven prior to, or post collision to come forward.”

