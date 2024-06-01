Wales drew 1-1 to Ukraine last night at Parc y Scarlets in their bid to qualify for Euro 2024.

The visitors were 1-0 up at half time with a goal from Veronika Andrukhiv.

Wales levelled after the break with a penalty scored by substitute Kayleigh Barton, after a hadball by Ukraine's Olha Basanska.

The stalemate leaves Wales still top of group B4, winning seven points in their last three games.

Going into Friday's match there was a lot of discussion over who would lead the side out, with now-former captain Sophie Ingle deciding to give up the armband. On the night, the honour fell to midfielder Angharad James.

The role was in experienced hands though, with James earning her 119th cap in Llanelli.

It is not a permanent change though, with manager Rhian Wilkinson telling the press ahead of kick off "many players" will wear the armband before Ingle's final replacement is chosen.

However, earlier in the week she acknowledged there is "scope for [James to take] a longer term role" depending on her performance, but said there are "so many players who are deserving of the honour."

In terms of making a decision on Ingle's full time replacement, Wilkinson said: "I respect the armband too much and what Sophie [Ingle] did too much to just give it to the next person.

"A lot of players will wear it in the next little while and we'll see what happens naturally without it being forced."

Going into Friday's fixture, Wales had not conceded a goal in either of their Euro 2025 qualifying matches so far.

Previous 4-0 and 6-0 wins against Croatia and Kosovo respectively got the campaign off to a very strong start.

Ukraine meanwhile, had won one and lost another, conceding just a single goal going into the game at Parc y Scarlets.

That placed them third behind Croatia and leaders Wales, with Kosovo trailing at the bottom of Group B4.

Wales will face Ukraine again on Tuesday to round out this set of international fixtures.

Games against Croatia and Kosovo in July then finish off the group stage of qualifying for next year's tournament in Switzerland.

Should Wales make it out of their group - as they look likely to following their strong start - they will then face play-off matches.

Two victorious games in the play-offs would then see Wales make it to their first ever major international tournament.

Clearly there is still a long way to go.

Their next group match is on Tuesday against Ukraine. Kick-off is at 7pm at the Rodan-Groklin Stadium in Poland.

Ukraine are playing their home matches outside of their own borders following the illegal invasion by Russia in February 2022.

