Cardiff schoolgirl, 13, dies at theme park on family holiday in Florida

A 13-year-old schoolgirl from Cardiff has died at a theme park while on a family holiday in Florida.

Officials in the US said Anna Beaumont was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando on Tuesday.

Orange County Sheriff's Office said she was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died the following day.

In a statement to US media, Discovery Cove said: "Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest yesterday (May 28).

"Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire and Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital.

"Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family."

Discovery Cove is a sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando. Visitors can interact with animals there, including swimming with dolphins.

In a letter to parents, Andrew Williams, headteacher at Anna's school, Radyr Comprehensive School, said: "The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna's family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

"Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives."

A spokesperson for the foreign office said: "We are in touch with the family following the death of a child in the United States, and are providing consular support during this difficult time. "