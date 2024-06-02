Play Brightcove video

Ukrainian teenagers living in Wales had the chance to meet one of their country's biggest bands ahead of a fundraiser gig in Cardiff tonight.

Described as the Coldplay of Ukraine, Antytila have performed with Ed Sheeran and U2's Bono.

They say they want to remind people that Ukraine still needs support, and to thank Wales for giving Ukrainian People sanctuary.

Lead singer Taras Topolia said "We have a lot of Ukrainians in Cardiff, so of course we came to meet them.

"We need to support them, because they are a long way from their homeland.

"Thankfully, Cardiff people give them huge support here, but they're missing their home, that music they used to listen to in Ukraine, so we brought this music to them.

"It was a big pleasure to speak to them and to sing to them."

It's their first time performing in Wales.

Having fought againt the Russian invasion themselves, they're now raising money for Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion.

"We were forced by Russians to change our lives, to leave instruments at home and take up weapons.

Drummer Dmytro Vodovozov added, "we changed our lives really a lot, after the front line, and we still need to be strong."

Taras Topolia said as the war continues, their roles as musicians has changed.

"Our mission is to share the truth about the Ukrainian war, we can speak on the plight of the soldiers. Also our mission is to ask again, the society of freedom, to support Ukraine in this war, because the war continues.

