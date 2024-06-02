From today there'll be more frequent rail services later into the night across South East Wales.

New timetables on the Merthyr, Aberdare, Treherbert, Rhymney, City and Coryton lines will provide more regular services.

It's a part of the South Wales Metro project.

Trains between Cardiff and Pontypridd will increase from 6 to 8 every hour, and all wil call at Treforrest Estate.

Trains between Caerphilly and Cardiff will increase from 4 to 6 every hour.

Trains between Rhymney and Cardiff will double to be 2 every hour.

There'll be more frequent evening services between Cardiff and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr

A Sunday service will run on the Cardiff City line fro the first time, and there'll be a new service from Pontypridd through to Cardiff Bay without the need to change at Queen Street

Transport for Wales say the new services will provide more choice and qucker journeys for passengers.

For example, they say "customers travelling from Aberdare, Llandaf, Cathays or Queen Street will have the option to change trains at Pontypridd or Radyr to reach their destination quicker."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...