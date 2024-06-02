With nearly a month to go until the General Election, many voters may still be deciding which candidate to choose.

Some of those people may be voting for the first time, and all parties will be vying for their vote.

The Conservatives have pledged to introduce a new National Service for 18-year-olds, where they will either train in the military for a year, or do a form of community service in organisations like the NHS or fire service.

Those who refuse to participate could be subject to "some form of sanction".

The party said this would create opportunities for young people and give them "real world skills".

But Labour have called the policy a gimmick, and Plaid Cymru have called it "an attack on the young".

So what do young people in Wales think of the pledge? At one film group in Rhyl, they weren't keen.

Dylan Owen, 21, said "I think it's taking away all the opportunities from young people to get out there and do their hobbies, because if you're making them go into the army then they're not getting that opportunity to perform.

"They're forcing them in a way."

15-year-old Amy Virgo also disliked the policy, saying "it's the wrong way to go about it, because if you want to do it you can, but you don't need to be getting told to do it."

"I just want people to listen to our ideas," she added.

Listening to young people is something Ellie Hughes, 21, was also worried about.

She said: "Our government doesn't listen to young people like me, to understand what we want for our future generations."

These young people have a month to make up their minds before they go to the polls on July 4th.

