Man who filmed himself raping homeless woman is jailed for 15 years

A man has been jailed for raping a homeless woman in Cardiff city centre in an attack which he filmed on his phone.

Liam Stimpson physically beat the woman, and after raping her tripped her up, punched her and kicked her to the head.

CCTV and mobile phone footage showed Stimpson rape and violently assault the victim during the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

He had been out celebrating his 24th birthday when he attacked the woman underneath a railway bridge near Cardiff Central railway station.

He initially assaulted her with a metal object and repeatedly punched her, before subjecting her to a prolonged and violent sexual assault which he filmed using his mobile phone.

After she managed to escape by running away, Stimpson chased her down, knocked her to the floor and continued his brutal physical assault upon her in the middle of the city centre.

Two key witnesses, a cleaner from a bar and a delivery driver, intervened and police were called.

Within half an hour of being called, Stimpson was arrested in Caroline Street and has been in custody ever since.

Stimpson, from Llanrumney, Cardiff, was found guilty after trial of two counts of rape, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

The court heard the defendant had a number of previous convictions including theft, attempted theft, attempted robbery and possession of a controlled drug.

On Monday, 3 June, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, of which he will serve two thirds in custody. He was also made subject to sex offender notification requirements and a restraining order indefinitely.

Sentencing, Judge Jeremy Jenkins said: "You recorded this incident for your own sexual gratification, as some kind of trophy to view at your leisure or to show to others. It shows a woman who is naked, battered, bloodied and frightened for her life."

In a victim personal statement read to the court by prosecutor Nicola Powell, the victim said: "I would like to say this has destroyed my life. I cannot sleep at night, I can picture everything and I keep seeing his face. This has changed my whole opinion towards men. I want this male to end up in prison for what he has done to me.

"I worry about him doing this to another female. I am in fear of this male being released from prison and attacking me again, both sexually and physically. It affected me greatly. I am unable to socialise with others at present, I want to be alone to block out what's happened to me."

In mitigation, Ruth Smith said her client was very sorry for the violence he used against the victim. She asked the court to have regard for totality.

The barrister said Stimpson has neurodiverse disabilities, long-standing symptoms of ADHD, a recent diagnosis of autism and at the time of the offences was "self-medicating' with cannabis. The defendant's girlfriend is expecting a baby and the court heard he worries he will not be there to help her.

Judge Jenkins told the defendant: "This was not consent. This was domination by you to her... You have not shown one scintilla or remorse or sympathy for your victim. You forced the victim to relive events of that night and the effect on her in the witness box is palpable...

"You degraded and humiliated her...and forced her to crawl like a dog while you filmed it. You completely humiliated her and took away the last ounce of dignity from her."

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Katherine Barry, from South Wales Police, said: "Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Liam Stimpson we had a dangerous individual.

“The level of violence he used, and degradation of the victim was horrendous. He is an absolute danger to women.

“We would like to thank the witnesses who came forward as a result of the press appeal for information and those who bravely gave evidence.

“We would also like to pay tribute to the victim’s support officer who has been an invaluable support to the victim and the investigation.”

Rhianydd Jones, senior crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service in Cymru-Wales, said "This case highlights the extreme violence and disregard for human dignity exhibited by the defendant. We are grateful to the jury for their careful consideration and to the victim for her bravery in coming forward, which has resulted in these convictions."