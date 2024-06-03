Parc Prison officer admits smuggling drugs into jail

A prison officer at crisis-hit HMP Parc smuggled drugs into the prison with the intention of dealing the substances. She also received a sum of money to convey the drugs behind bars.

Jodie Beer, 30, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, 3 June, where she pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.

The offence took place between November 2021 and February 2022, when she willfully received a quantity of class A drugs, namely cocaine, received a sum of money to convey the drugs into HMP Parc in Bridgend, and received a package containing illicit items to convey into prison.

The former prison officer, of Birch Grove, Llanharry, near Pontyclun, also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, and possession with intent to supply buprenorphine.

Defence barrister Owen Williams said the offences took place at a time when his client was suffering with mental instability and an addiction to drugs.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, remanded Beer on bail to appear for her sentencing hearing on August 9, to allow for a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric report to be carried out. She warned the defendant that she faced imprisonment, with reports to consider length rather than suspension.

