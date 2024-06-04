Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has penned a new two-year contract at the club, ending weeks of speculation about his future with the Bluebirds.

The former Turkish international joined Cardiff City last summer on an initial one-year deal.

With the season drawing to a close, fans who wanted Bulut to stay had become anxious that the club would be searching for a new manager for yet another summer.

Bulut replaced Sabri Lamouchi, who guided the Bluebirds to safety after a difficult season which saw them sack two other managers.

Cardiff City finished 12th in the Championship table, 11 points off the play-off places, in a season blighted with long-term injuries to players including Wales captain Aaron Ramsey.

Bulut said: "I’m very proud and happy to be extending my time with you all here in the capital city of Wales.

" I want to thank Tan Sri Vincent for putting his trust in me to lead our club into the future; it is my pleasure to be doing so and I appreciate having been offered this fantastic opportunity.

“My thanks also to Mehmet Dalman and Ken Choo for their support, as well as the Cardiff City supporters who have made the journey up to this point so enjoyable and memorable.

“It is a privilege to be part of your family.”

Bluebirds owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan said: “What was clear under Erol’s management last season was that we were making progress and showing improvement. I believe he has laid some strong foundations on which he will build.

“I wish Erol, his staff and squad the very best of luck ahead of the new season. They have my full support and good wishes.”

While Bulut divided opinion among the Cardiff City faithful, frustration had been growing over the lack of a decision on Bulut's future in the Welsh capital, one way or the other.

This led the Cardiff City Supporters Trust to release a statement last week saying there had been "no sign of any progress on this issue".

