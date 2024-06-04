The director of a prison where 10 inmates have died in the last three months has been replaced.

Security firm G4S - which runs HMP Parc in Bridgend - said Heather Whitehead has left her position by mutual agreement.

She took over the running of Parc in August 2023, but the last three months have seen intense scrutiny on the management of the prison due to 10 inmates dying in three months.

G4S say her exit is "not in response to any one single incident".

Three prisoners were also taken to hospital following disorder at the prison on Friday.

Will Styles, who has been with G4S for a year running HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire, has been appointed as the new director.

A spokesperson for HMP & YOI Parc said: "Will Styles has been appointed as the new director of HMP & YOI Parc.

"Will has over 30 years’ experience in the prison service having led a number of large, complex prisons, both public and private and served four years as a Prison Group Director for the Long Term and High Security Estate.”

HMP Parc is one of the UK's largest category B prisons, holding convicted male adult and young offenders, as well as convicted sex offenders or those awaiting trial for sex offences.

