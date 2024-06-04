Wales have qualified for the Euro 2025 play-offs but will feel disappointment after being knocked off top position in their group for failing to secure a victory in their qualifier against Ukraine this evening.

In what was a poor performance by Wales women, the side was close to winning 1-2 in their match that was held in Poland.

That was until Ukraine snatched an equaliser in the dying moments of the match.

The game marked a first start for Lois Joel as well as a reshuffle, with Sophie Ingle dropping back into defence.

It was a strong start for Rhian Wilkinson's side as they pinned back their hosts in Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland.

As Welsh fans made their voices heard with their rendition of Men of Harlech, Wales enjoyed a lion's share of the possession for the opening minutes of the game.

All that was missing, however, was a goal. Kayleigh Barton came close to scoring the first goal of the game, but Lyubov Shmatko dribbled towards her own goal before kicking the ball clear.

But, despite Wales dominating possession for the first half of the match, the first goal came 33 minutes into the game from Ukraine's Yana Kalinina.

Looking to bring things back in the second half, Kayleigh Barton was able to score the first goal for Wales in a penalty quickly followed by a second goal from Jess Fishlock, giving Wales the lead.

Despite Wales' efforts in the second half, a goal in extra time from Nicole Kozlova saw Ukraine equalise with 97 minutes on the clock.

Wales now drop into second in Group 4, one point behind Croatia who they play next on Friday 12 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...