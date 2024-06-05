Air Ambulance lands at Newport school following emergency

There has been a large emergency service presence at a school in Newport today (Wednesday, June 5) following reports of a medical emergency.Gwent Police confirmed they attended St Julian's High School at around 10:40am and were assisted by personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.

Eye-witnesses reported an air ambulance landing at the school and said there were around five police vehicles in attendance.Gwent Police confirmed a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment. Newport Council confirmed the incident and said parents had been informed.They said communications have been issued to parents to reassure them that there is no wider risk to pupils, and that they do not need to take any action.

