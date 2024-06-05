Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Joanne Gallacher spent the day in Wrexham testing the temperature

Nigel Farage's decision to run as a candidate in the general election could 'further damage Conservative hopes in Wales', a polling expert has said.

Dr Jac Larner said the former UKIP and Brexit party leader could damage Rishi Sunak's chances of returning to 10 Downing Street.

Farage now assumes the leadership of the Reform Party and will look to target Brexit-voting areas that voted to leave the European Union.

One of those areas will be the northeast of Wales in Wrexham.

Nigel Farage now assumes the leadership of the Reform Party. Credit: PA Images

Speaking about his decision, Mr Farage said: "Last week, I was out all over the country meeting people who said that why are you not standing and looking at me as if I've let them down and millions of people have been with me on this journey for years and years. I couldn't have led them down."

He was a staunch Brexiter and back in 2016, the UK voted to leave the European Union (EU).

In Wrexham, those who had cast their vote followed suit and 59 percent of people voted to leave the EU, whereas 41 percent wanted to remain in the EU.

So, what do people in Wrexham think about Nigel Farage's return to mainstream politics?

One person said: "He'll make big sweeping statements and policy announcements in the parliament but he never actually provides details about how he's going to do it and how he's going to fund it".

Another added: "He speaks his mind, whereas other politicians tend to be a bit wishy washy".

Back in 2019, people in Wrexham voted for a Conservative MP.

Dr Jac Larner said Nigel Farage's decision to run as a candidate in general election could 'further damage Conservative hopes in Wales'. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

It was the first time that had happened in the seat's history.

Previously, they've always been represented by Labour and the party wants to get it back.

But with Nigel Farage leading the Reform Party, what impact will that have in Wrexham?

Polling expert Dr Jac Larner said: "They are very unlikely to win anything in Wales or even come close to winning a seat in Wales. But by drawing those voters away from the Conservatives combined with the increase in support for Labour, that combination is what makes it far more likely than before an overwhelming Labour of majority."

The biggest concerns of people in Wrexham are paying their bills and the NHS.

Although Reform's main message has been around immigration, pledging the numbers shouldn't go up in their terms.

ITV Wales understands that, in Wrexham, some sectors say they need to attract workers from abroad.

Caroline Jones, the spokesperson for Reform UK said: "We are offering change. The Conservative party has been in for 14 years and they haven't done what the people expected them to do.

"There's room for us to takeover the Conservative slot and that's what we intend to do."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...