Vaughan Gething could lose a vote of no confidence in the Senedd as two Labour members of the Senedd 'unwell', a Labour MS has said.

It comes after the collapse of the co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru and a series of rows involving the First Minister. The Welsh Conservatives confirmed they have tabled a motion of no confidence in Vaughan Gething.

In an interview with BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Vikki Howells MS, the chair of the Welsh Labour group, admitted Mr Gething could lose the vote because two Labour members are sick.

However, Ms Howells declined to name the two members. She also added that she and the rest of the Welsh Labour group are behind Mr Gething and would not resign, even if he lost.

Ms Howells accused the Conservatives of refusing to “pair” with Labour members.

Pairing is a process where when a member of one party cannot vote, a member of the opposition agrees to abstain as well.

Ms Howells said: “The Tories knew that before they tabled this motion. As of yesterday, we have been told that they are refusing to pair with us.”

She added: “This is not a binding vote, bind votes are the votes cast at the ballot box in the Senedd election.

“No, he wouldn’t have to resign because he just won a democratic vote to be leader of Welsh Labour that was cast on a one member, one vote basis.”

Ms Howells labelled the no-confidence vote a “gimmick” from the Conservatives and insisted the vote and concerns about Mr Gething were not being raised as an issue on the doorstep.

She said: “I can say that hand on heart that every single member who will be present in the chamber or voting online today will be voted in wholeheartedly with confidence in Vaughan Gething.

The no-confidence vote was always expected to be a close run for Mr Gething. The opposition groups have 30 seats combined, the same number as Labour.

The Llywydd – the presiding officer – does not normally vote, except in the event of a tie.

O n Tuesday, 4 June, Mr Gething said in the Senedd that he was “confident” about winning the vote.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “According to Welsh Labour’s chair, the Senedd has no confidence in Vaughan Gething.

“The Welsh people have no confidence in Vaughan Gething. The only person left supporting Vaughan Gething is Keir Starmer.”

