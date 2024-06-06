The Conservative candidate for Bridgend has withdrawn from the General Election after previous "wholly inappropriate" comments made about women were exposed.

Sam Trask, who also sits on Rhondda Cynon Taf Council representing the Llantwit Fardre ward, was set to compete to be the area's MP but now the party face a race against time to select a new candidate.

The seat is currently held by Conservative Jamie Wallis, who was elected by just over 1,000 votes in 2019.

Mr Wallis, 38, was convicted of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position after crashing his car into a lamppost in November 2021.

Now the Welsh Conservatives will need to find a replacement for Sam Trask ahead of the deadline for nominations at 4pm on Friday 7 June.

Mr Trask withdrew as a candidate after The Mirror reported on posts he allegedly made on a fitness forum in 2013, making sexually explicit comments about women.

In a statement, Sam Trask said: "These comments were made a number of years ago, and I recognise they are wholly inappropriate. For that I apologise and have decided to withdraw as a candidate."

A spokesman for the Welsh Conservatives said: "The Conservative Party does not condone these comments. We are looking into the matter."

A new candidate will now be identified for Bridgend following Mr Trask’s withdrawal, the Welsh Conservatives have said. All candidates will be announced at close of nominations tomorrow.

Other candidates standing in Bridgend (correct as of 4pm Thursday 6 June) are:

Iolo Caudy - Plaid Cymru

Debra Cooper - Green Party

Chris Elmore - Labour Party

Mark Richard John - Independent

Caroline Jones - Reform UK

Claire Waller - Liberal Democrats

