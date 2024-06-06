ITV Cymru Wales announces General Election coverage plans

ITV Cymru Wales has announced two special programmes as part of its election campaign coverage.

The first programme, Election 24: The Wales Debate, will be hosted by ITV Cymru Wales' Political Editor Adrian Masters and will be broadcast on Sunday, June 16th between 8pm and 10pm on ITV Cymru Wales and ITVX.

Live from ITV Cymru Wales' studio in Cardiff Bay, senior representatives from the Conservatives, Labour and Plaid Cymru will debate their policies and priorities ahead of the General Election on July 4th.

David TC Davies will be representing the Conservatives, Jo Stevens on behalf of Welsh Labour and Liz Saville Roberts from Plaid Cymru.

On the following evening (Monday June 17th), Rob Osborne will present Election 24: The Wales Interviews, an hour-long programme featuring extended interviews with senior representatives from other parties vying for seats in Westminster. This will be broadcast at 11.15pm on ITV1 Wales and ITVX.

Zoe Thomas, ITV Cymru Wales’ Head of News & Programmes said:

“We’re pleased to once again offer our audience a chance to see and hear from the parties, and to learn more about their policies and priorities ahead of voting day. Hosted by Adrian Masters, he’ll be asking the difficult questions and delving deeper into the parties’ manifestos and pledges.

As well as hearing from the main three parties, we'll also be hearing from the other parties vying for seats in Westminster in a special hour long programme hosted by Rob Osborne.”