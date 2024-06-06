Veteran, 100, returns to beach he landed on 80 years ago

Play Brightcove video

In an interview last year Reg Pye spoke about landing on Sword beach two weeks after D-Day when troops were still battling to capture coastal towns

100-year-old Reginald Pye from Burry Port near Swansea in South Wales had a heroes welcome on the beach in Normandy where he landed eighty years ago.

He told ITV Wales it was "wonderful" to be welcomed back.

Originally from Ebbw Vale, Reggie was a Royal Engineer, serving with 224 Field Company and worked as a driver carrying sappers, mines and ammunition during the Second World War.

He landed on Sword beach two weeks after D-Day when troops were still battling to capture coastal towns.

On Wednesday, 5 June, he was greeted by fellow Royal Engineer, Major George Bromley who emerged from the water onto Sword Beach at Lion-sur-Mer, having swum all the way from Portsmouth.

George set off on the the swim on Monday, 3 June and is the first person to complete the crossing of over a hundred miles. He says he did the swim to mark D-Day 80 and raise funds for various charities.

"I'm paying homage to an incredible time in history. It's trying to keep the memory alive so what people did for us doesn't get forgotten."

He said having Reggie to greet him was a privilege.

"To have two Engineers here, one who landed here 80 years ago, and one who swam here today, is amazing," he said.

Reggie is travelling with his friend, Josie Williams, also from Swansea who said it meant everything to him to be back on Sword beach.

She said: "The atrocities they saw means they never ever forget what happened on this beach. He wanted to come back for the 80th anniversary and everyone has been amazing in welcoming us from Wales. It means everything to him to be representing Wales."

