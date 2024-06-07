A body has been recovered following a search for a missing canoeist, police have confirmed.

The man, who has not been named, was reported missing just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said officers continued their search in the River Teifi in Cardigan "into the night."

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and specialist search and rescue teams were also involved in looking for the canoeist.

Police said the man's family have been informed.